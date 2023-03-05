Blue Jays to honour Jose Bautista on Level of Excellence during regular season
The Toronto Blue Jays will be honouring one of their greats on Aug. 12.
The team announced Sunday that it will have slugger Jose Bautista take his place on the Level of Excellence in a pre-game ceremony.
"Jose Bautista captured hearts and ignited a fan base as part of the team that brought Toronto back to the post-season for the first time in 22 years," said Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro.
"His on-field achievements propelled the team to greatness, and he undoubtedly belongs on the Blue Jays Level of Excellence."
Bautista was traded to Toronto in August 2008 from the Pittsburgh Pirates and spent nine-plus seasons with the Blue Jays.
The 42-year-old became a household name in Toronto, making six all-star games (2010-2015) and winning three Silver Slugger awards (2010, 2011, 2014).
He set the single-season franchise record with 54 home runs in 2010, while leading Major League Baseball. His 288 homers with the Blue Jays only trail Joe Carter in the team's record books.
In his 15-year career (2004-2018), Bautista had 344 home runs, 975 runs batted in and 1496 hits having also played for Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Baltimore, the New York Mets, Atlanta and Philadelphia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls escalated Sunday as authorities acknowledged over 50 schools were struck in a wave of possible cases. The poisonings have spread further fear among parents as Iran has faced months of unrest.
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
Russian shelling hits Ukrainian town; Bakhmut battle rages
Russian shelling destroyed homes and killed one person in northern Ukraine's Kharkiv province, the region's governor said Sunday, while fighting raged in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut.
Style change in classic paintings showed ‘atmospheric reality’ of Industrial Revolution pollution: study
A new study suggests classic paintings by renowned artists J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet may have been influenced by air pollution during the Industrial Revolution.
Year after the slap, Chris Rock punches back in new special
A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock finally gave his rebuttal in a forceful stand-up special, streamed live on Netflix, in which the comedian bragged that he 'took that hit like Pacquiao.'
Climate change threatens Canadian security, prosperity, warns stark spy agency brief
Canada's spy service warns that climate change poses a profound, ongoing threat to national security and prosperity, including the possible loss of parts of British Columbia and the Atlantic provinces to rising sea levels.
Nations reach accord to protect marine life on high seas
For the first time, United Nations members have agreed on a unified treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas -- representing a turning point for vast stretches of the planet where conservation has previously been hampered by a confusing patchwork of laws.
Latest Ohio derailment poses no public risk, officials say
Authorities in Ohio say there is no indication of any risk to public health from the derailment of a Norfolk Southern cargo train between Dayton and Columbus, the second derailment of a company train in the state in a month.
Greek PM Mitsotakis apologizes for deadly train disaster
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized Sunday for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the deadliest train crash in the country's history, while a stationmaster facing charges gave his account of the events leading up to the tragedy.
Montreal
-
‘I feel as though I'm abandoning her’: Frustrated families speak out about cemetery strike
Frustration is mounting among families who cannot visit their loved ones' graves at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery due to a strike, which has reached the three-month mark.
-
Video of Quebec baby vaping triggers investigations
A video of a Quebec baby smoking an e-cigarette that is circulating online has prompted multiple investigations.
-
It's time for a 'follow-up' on Quebec's fight against child exploitation, says Opposition
Quebec's official opposition says it's time to check in on the province's fight against child sexual exploitation. In 2020, a special commission published 58 recommendations to help combat the issue in Quebec, considered one of the hubs of youth exploitation in Canada. According to Liberal public security critic Jennifer Maccarone, Quebec has made progress in 37 of these recommendations -- but she wants a clearer picture of what this progress looks like and where the gaps are.
London
-
Chesley residents prepare to fight for future of their hospital
Three times in the past 50 years, the Chesley and District Memorial Hospital has been on the provincial government’s chopping block. Residents fear it’s happening again.
-
Severed gas line forces temporary evacuation in Owen Sound
A tense afternoon in Owen Sound Saturday after a two-vehicle crash near the city’s downtown severed a natural gas line, forcing a temporary evacuation of several residents.
-
Wingham restaurant owner found guilty of defying COVID regulations
The owner of a Wingham restaurant has been found guilty of refusing to enforce Ontario’s COVID vaccine passport program in 2021.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Granddaughter saves grandpa, vaccine mandate lawsuit, high school weapon call
A granddaughter's quick thinking, a lawsuit over vaccine mandates, and a weapon call at a Brantford high school round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Former Cambridge mayor Kathryn McGarry elected Ontario Liberals president
A former MPP and mayor of Cambridge has been elected to the top leadership position with the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
Record-breaking WRPS polar plunge held for Special Olympics Ontario
Some might call it crazy, but others call it refreshing.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors
The commercial plane with two aboard that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.
-
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
-
Northern businesses fined almost $8,500 for having workers in forest fire zone
Two Timmins-area businesses have been fined a combined total of almost $8,500 for violating an emergency area order during an active forest fire.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating after Ottawa police shoot man during gunfight in Nepean
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot a man during 'an exchange of gunfire' in Nepean Saturday night.
-
Here's how this year's snow compares to recent winters
It's not your imagination, this winter has been snowier than usual. Saturday's snowstorm pushed Ottawa past a rare snowfall milestone.
-
Two children taken to hospital after crash on Queensway
Ottawa paramedics say two children were taken to hospital after a crash on the Queensway on Sunday.
Windsor
-
Section of E.C. Row Expressway down to one lane Monday for repairs
Monday’s morning commute may see delays for some coming into the city as E.C. Row will be down to one lane between Central Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard.
-
Mainly sunny Sunday in Windsor-Essex, higher than average temperatures
Windsor-Essex will have a mostly sunny end to the weekend.
-
Windsor Port Authority asks federal government for more cameras
Windsor Port Authority’s harbour master, Peter Berry, was in Ottawa this week asking the government for more cameras.
Barrie
-
Barrie residents dig out from overnight winter storm
Friday's winter storm left residents digging out across Simcoe County on Saturday.
-
Two people found dead inside home in Caledon, Ont.
Caledon OPP are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home on Saturday.
-
Fire crews battle large fire at industrial building in Barrie
Barrie fire crews spent several hours extinguishing a large fire at an industrial building on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Three people stabbed Saturday in Fredericton
Three people are recovering being stabbed at a business in Fredericton Saturday.
-
Cyberattacks put spotlight on weak Canadian laws, says cybersecurity expert
A New Brunswick cybersecurity expert says high profile data breaches at Sobeys and Indigo point to weak Canadian laws, as vulnerabilities grow against critical infrastructure.
-
Two men charged with firearm offences after emergency alert issued in parts of Nova Scotia
Two men have been charged with firearm offences following an incident involving a vehicle shot Friday morning on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S.
Calgary
-
Snow, low temperatures expected to create icy roads Sunday
Calgarians woke up to fresh snow Sunday, and it's not going anywhere.
-
Alberta strikes late, topping Northern Ontario at Brier
Alberta got off to a winning start Sunday morning at the Brier, as Calgary's Kevin Koe rink defeated Northern Ontario 7-4.
-
Canada's Bloemen takes home bronze medal at speedskating worlds
Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen earned a bronze medal in the men's 10,000-metre event at the world speedskating championships on Sunday. Skating in the second of six pairs, Bloemen posted a time of 13 minutes, 1.84 seconds in the 25-lap race.
Winnipeg
-
'Our Main Street strip is decimated': The second massive Main Street blaze in less than a month
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) finally declared a massive blaze in the 800 block of Main Street under control Saturday evening.
-
Province looks for public opinion on Dawson Road concrete plant
The Province of Manitoba wants to know if a national concrete manufacturer should continue operations in central Winnipeg.
-
Seedy Saturday helps Winnipeg's green thumbs prepare for gardening season
Winnipeg's gardening enthusiasts were getting ready for the upcoming planting season at a seed-swapping event this weekend.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man who coached investor to lie did not obstruct justice, appeal court rules
B.C.'s highest court has overturned a ruling by the province's securities regulator, concluding that a man who advised a client to lie to investigators had not obstructed justice by doing so.
-
10-year-old B.C. girl may be world's youngest certified axe-throwing judge
Axe-throwing isn't typically thought of as a kids' sport, but Maddy Mathe isn't a typical kid.
-
Canucks' special teams rise in 4-1 win over Leafs
The Vancouver Canucks know they're not going to the playoffs this year, but Saturday's 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs gave the team a taste of what it's like to play a meaningful game in March.
Edmonton
-
'Really worrisome': Survey suggests some Alberta doctors have anti-Indigenous biases
Two University of Calgary researchers weren’t surprised when their survey of Alberta doctors showed biases against Indigenous patients, but they were shocked by some of the comments.
-
WHO still working to identify the origins of COVID-19
The World Health Organization is still working to identify the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, its director general said on Friday, after a U.S. agency was reported to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by a Chinese laboratory leak.
-
Morrissey helps Jets soar past Oilers 7-5
Defenceman Josh Morrissey scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 7-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.