Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah departs with right elbow discomfort

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah left Wednesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox because of right elbow discomfort.

With two out and a runner on third in the second inning, Manoah was checked on by manager John Schneider and a trainer after throwing a 91.4 mph sinker to Dominic Fletcher for a ball. The big right-hander then departed after a short discussion on the mound.

The 26-year-old Manoah is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts this season. He was tagged for six runs, four earned, and five hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 6-2 loss at Detroit on Friday night.

He began the season on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder inflammation.

Manoah was a breakout star for Toronto in 2022, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts. He made the AL All-Star team and finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting.

But he struggled last year, going 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts. He was optioned to the minors twice.