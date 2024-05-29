TORONTO
Toronto

    • Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah departs with right elbow discomfort

    Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah left Wednesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox because of right elbow discomfort.

    With two out and a runner on third in the second inning, Manoah was checked on by manager John Schneider and a trainer after throwing a 91.4 mph sinker to Dominic Fletcher for a ball. The big right-hander then departed after a short discussion on the mound.

    The 26-year-old Manoah is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA in five starts this season. He was tagged for six runs, four earned, and five hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 6-2 loss at Detroit on Friday night.

    He began the season on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder inflammation.

    Manoah was a breakout star for Toronto in 2022, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA in 31 starts. He made the AL All-Star team and finished third in AL Cy Young Award voting.

    But he struggled last year, going 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts. He was optioned to the minors twice.

