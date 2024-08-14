Blue Jays outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning

George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.

Springer got into a heated argument with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez during the seventh inning of Toronto's game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night after a replay review stood that Springer was not hit on the right foot by a pitch from Kenny Rosenberg.

Springer had to held back by Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and manager John Schneider after he was tossed.

“I know the rule. He knows the rule. I was just kind of in shock at that call,” Springer said after the Blue Jays' 6-1 victory. “If you argue the call on that situation, it’s an automatic ejection. I get it.”

Springer said Gonzalez initially told him that he could not clearly see the play because of the angle that Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe took to block the ball in the dirt. At that point, the Blue Jays challenged the call.

Major League Baseball said in an email that replay official Adrian Johnson could not definitively determine that the ball struck Springer’s foot after viewing all relevant angles.

Springer said Gonzalez explained to him what replay saw. Springer voiced his frustration and as he was walking to get his bat, he was ejected, which caused Springer's temper to boil over.

“I've got to be better. There’s kids in the stands, and I don’t want my sons to see me get that mad,” Springer said.

Gonzalez and the umpire crew were not available for comment because a report about the ejection is being submitted to the Commissioner’s Office for review.

Springer said he will deal with a fine or possible suspension if it comes to that, but he remains adamant that he was hit in the foot.

“I don’t need to see the replay. I’m not going to say it didn’t hit me if it didn’t hit me. I know it hit me in the foot, but it is what it is,” Springer said.