Blue Jays offer sneak peek of ongoing Rogers Centre renovations
The Toronto Blue Jays have released new images of the Rogers Centre’s $300-million facelift and the stadium is almost unrecognizable in its current form.
The second phase of renovations began shortly after the Jays season came to an abrupt end in the American League Wild Card Series in early October.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Since then, the team’s front office said it has removed and recycled 29.5 million pounds of material to set up the new-and-improved 100 level.
Images released Tuesday show work is well underway to transform the 34-year-old stadium into a reimagined ballpark.
The highlights of the renovations’ second phase are predominantly focused on the lower-level fan experience and feature new seats with more legroom and slats on the back.
There will also be a greater variety of seating options -- foul territory will be reduced by roughly 3,000 square-feet -- and seats in the lower bowl will be oriented towards the field.
A before and after bird's eye view of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball diamond is seen in these images. (Toronto Blue Jays)
Also, excavation at the field level to create below-ground space for new player facilities and three premium clubs appears to be completed.
“Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform Rogers Centre from a stadium to a ballpark,” Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a news release.
The first phase of completed renovations was unveiled at the beginning of the 2022-2023 season and featured new spaces in the “Outfield District” for baseball fans to watch the game and mingle.
Shapiro said he and the Blue Jays organization are excited to build on the popularity of those spaces in the second phase of renovations, which are reportedly expected to extend the lifespan of “the Dome” by another 10 to 15 years.
“By completely rebuilding the 100-level seating bowl, we are introducing an authentic ballpark viewing experience, with sightlines designed specifically for fans to enjoy Blue Jays baseball,” Shapiro said.
The upgrades are set to be completed by the Jays 2024 home opener on April 8.
The latest round of Rogers Centre renovations is seen here on Nov. 13. (Toronto Blue Jays)
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts across provinces in effect for Tuesday through Thursday.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Video of battle between sea lion and octopus recorded off Nanaimo
A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
Novo rations Ozempic starter kits in Europe amid surge in use for weight loss
Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight.
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
Prince Harry to appeal to U.K. government for evidence in lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher
Prince Harry's battles with British tabloids are taking a detour from London courts to the halls of government as he seeks evidence from a decade-old inquiry that is central to his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail, his lawyer said Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees are on strike for the next three days.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
London
-
Fatal crash near Woodstock
The road was previously closed from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street following the crash around 3 a.m.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
Kitchener
-
Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock reopened following fatal crash
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been reopened following a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Senior caught driving double the speed limit on Brant County highway
A 69-year-old from Simcoe has had their licence suspended for 30 days after they were clocked travelling 160 km per hour on a Brant County road with a posted speed limit of 80 km/h.
-
Waterloo-Wellington issued freezing rain warning
Those in Waterloo Region and Wellington County should expect to see some ice building up throughout Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
-
Province appoints two new judges in northern Ont.
The Ontario government has appointed two new judges to the Ontario Court of Justice, one in Sudbury and one in Cochrane
Ottawa
-
uOttawa criticized for suspension of resident doctor for pro-Palestinian posts
The University of Ottawa's Faculty of Medicine is receiving criticism after a resident physician was suspended in relation to posts made in support of Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Winter weather advisory in effect for afternoon snowfall, freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Ottawa Valley and eastern Ontario for this afternoon and into Wednesday morning for snowfall and freezing rain.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Windsor
-
Recognize them? Police seek help identifying suspects
Windsor police is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals wanted for theft and mischief offences under $5,000.
-
Two separate apartment fires in the same Tecumseh building
Tecumseh firefighters responded to two separate apartment fires at the same building hours apart.
-
‘I couldn’t get a breath’: Windsor man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
A Windsor family is still shaken after a pair of suspects allegedly smashed their way into one of their vehicles early Monday morning, using bear spray when confronted.
Barrie
-
Collision in Oro-Medonte sends 3, including child, to hospital
Two adults and one child were sent to the hospital after a collision in Oro-Medonte.
-
School bus crashes into ditch in Tiny Township with driver, child on board
Emergency crews were called to a school bus collision in Tiny Township on Tuesday morning.
-
Suspects target 'Magic Cards' worth $20,000 from Midland store
Provincial police are investigating a smash-and-grab in Midland where the suspects seemingly knew what they were after, having targeted a collection of 'Magic Cards' valued upwards of $20,000.
Atlantic
-
4 new student housing projects to be built for Nova Scotia Community College campuses
Students attending the Nova Scotia Community College will soon have more options when it comes to housing.
-
Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s MacDonald Bridge Tuesday morning
A fire in Halifax shut down the MacDonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
Calgary
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warm and windy start to Tuesday, snow possible Wednesday
Calgarians started their day Tuesday with a temperature 17 C warmer than average.
-
Calgary police seek information on youth suspects in CTrain assault
Calgary police say they've identified three of five teenagers accused of attacking a woman during a robbery last month and are looking for help to find the others.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon on Hutterite colony raises concerns
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Crown stays charge against RCMP officer who kneeled on man's neck during 2019 arrest
A charge has been stayed against a Manitoba RCMP officer in connection to a 2019 arrest at Winnipeg's airport.
Vancouver
-
Rolling Stones announce show in Vancouver, only Canadian date on new tour
Some long overdue satisfaction is in store for Rolling Stones fans who were let down when the band cancelled their 2020 visit to Vancouver.
-
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing at Vancouver airport
A flight from Edmonton made an emergency landing at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday morning.
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.