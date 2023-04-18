Next phase of Rogers Centre renovations to include three new premium clubs
There will be three new "premium clubs" for Toronto Blue Jays fans next season, the team announced Tuesday, showing off the next phase of the Rogers Centre Renovations.
The Blue Jays said the upcoming additions will "satisfy unique fan interests, with personalized level of service including private members entrance and in-seat dining."
The three new premium clubs -- Batting Tunnel Club, Home Plate Club and The Lounge -- will be located beneath the seats behind home plate.
"The types of entertainment experiences fans are looking for have evolved dramatically since Rogers Centre opened in 1989, and our ballpark currently has among the fewest premium experience options compared to MLB and other entertainment venues in Toronto," said Mark Shapiro, president and CEO of the Blue Jays.
"The next phase of renovations will introduce more of the amenities we know Blue Jays fans want – compelling premium experiences that uniquely cater to the Greater Toronto Area."
The Batting Tunnel Club, which will be situated behind home plate on the third base side, will have a sports bar atmosphere with a direct view over the home dugout and the Blue Jays batting cage, the team said.
A rendering of the Batting Tunnel Club. (Toronto Blue Jays)
It will have a design and décor feature memorabilia and tributes celebrating Blue Jays' greatest moment.
The Home Plate club is described by the team as "the very best that Rogers Centre has to offer with an unprecedented culinary experience, prestigious best-in-ballpark 'In the Action' seats, and the only membership with access to all three clubs." It will be located directly behind the home plate.
A rendering of Home Plate Club
The Lounge will be the largest of the three clubs. Situated behind home plate on the first base side, the team said it will have a private and intimate atmosphere where fans can host colleagues, family and friends.
The Blue Jays added that "fans can seamlessly flow between work and play with an expanded culinary menu, live preparation chef's table, in-club entertainment from pre to postgame, and a professional ambiance for hosting."
A rendering of The Lounge. (Toronto Blue Jays)
The team said construction will get underway at the end of the 2023 season. Current Blue Jays season ticket holders will have first access to the three infield additions.
The first phase of renovations, which added new social spaces to the outfield, was completed ahead of the 2023 season and opened to fans during the home opener on April 11. The team first announced last year that its home arena would undergo a $300 million transformation, with full completion expected by 2025.
