Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
The Minnesota Twins swept the Toronto Blue Jays with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.
The Twins advanced — for the first time in 21 years — to play the defending World Series champion Astros. Game 1 of the best-of-five AL Division Series is in Houston on Saturday.
It's familiar territory for Correa, who played for Houston for seven seasons before signing with Minnesota in free agency. Correa helped the Astros to three World Series appearances, winning it all in 2017, and he appears to be working on another memorable October.
The two-time All-Star, who went 3 for 7 with a hit-by-pitch in the Wild Card Series, ripped a bases-loaded single in a two-run fourth. Despite being outhit 15-12 by the Blue Jays over the two games, the patient Twins delivered precisely when they needed to at the plate and leaned back to watch their bullpen dominate with 7 1/3 scoreless innings in the series.
Jhoan Duran, after an extended examination of his hand by Minnesota's medical staff following his warmup pitches, struck out the side in the ninth to trigger the celebration around the mound.
Toronto Blue Jays players watch from the dugout during the eighth inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)The Blue Jays, who lost their seventh straight game in the playoffs since the AL Championship Series in 2016, left nine runners on base after stranding nine men in Game 1. Matt Chapman had a liner go just foul before grounding into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the sixth against Caleb Thielbar.
Minnesota, after stopping a record 18-game postseason skid with the 3-1 win in Game 1, ended a nine-round losing streak that started with an ALCS defeat in 2002. The Atlanta Braves (2001-2019) and Chicago Cubs (1910-1998) share the all-time mark with 10 straight series lost.
The Blue Jays hit the ball hard again and made Gray work for his first career win in the playoffs, but the veteran right-hander finished five effective innings. He had three inning-ending strikeouts, before the slick move to finish the fifth when he was in the most trouble.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reacts after being picked off second base during the fifth inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Gray threw a wild pitch after a single by George Springer and a two-out walk by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., putting runners on second and third. But with a full count on Bo Bichette, Gray whipped around and threw to the shortstop Correa, who grabbed the ball and grazed Guerrero’s chest with his glove a split-second before Guerrero’s hand hit the base.
The sellout crowd of 38,518 was even more into the action than Game 1, standing in anticipation of every inning-ending out for the Twins and thriving off the bulldog energy that Gray brought to the mound. He finished third in the major leagues in ERA (2.79) during the regular season and logged 184 innings, his most since 2015.
Gray, who is eligible for free agency after the World Series, grew emotional in his pregame news conference on Tuesday when talking about the motivation that he gets from his two boys. His son Declan even issued an ultimatum to his dad before the series, “You better not lose.”
Blue Jays starter Jose Berríos threw three scoreless innings against his former team, but manager John Schneider followed through on his promise that the entire pitching staff, excluding Game 1 starter Kevin Gausman, was available to try to extend the series.
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider, middle left, takes out pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, middle right, during a pitching change in the fifth inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. Also shown are catcher Alejandro Kirk, left, and third baseman Matt Chapman. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)Schneider pulled the right-hander Berríos after a leadoff walk by Game 1 star Royce Lewis in the fourth inning. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, one of four Blue Jays who made 31 or more starts this season, was greeted by a single by Max Kepler. Pinch-hitter Donovan Solano walked, Correa put the Twins up with his single, and pinch-hitter Willi Castro’s double-play groundout got another run on the board.
CAREFUL LEWIS
Lewis, whose recovering hamstring strain has limited him to designated-hitter duty, hit a slow roller up the third base line in his first at-bat that prompted a sprint out of the box. The ball rolled foul, making his hustle moot. Then when he hit a grounder straight to shortstop for an inning-ending double play, he cautiously jogged at about half-speed to first.
LONG LIST
Minnesota’s postseason series losing streak started with the Angels in 2002 and included the Yankees six times, in the divisional rounds in 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010 and 2019 and in a single wild-card game in 2017. The Twins also lost a division series to the A’s in 2006 and a wild-card series to the Astros in 2020. Their division tiebreaker win over the Tigers in 2009 was considered part of the regular season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.
BREAKING Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
