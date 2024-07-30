Blue Jays make trades with Twins, Pirates, Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays made several deals Tuesday ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

Toronto sent reliever Trevor Richards to the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Jay Harry before acquiring third baseman Charles McAdoo from the Pittsburgh Pirates for utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa and cash considerations.

The Jays also dealt outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Ryan Yarbrough. Kiermaier announced last week that he intends to retire at the end of the season.

Kiermaier, 34, was hitting just .195 with four home runs and 18 runs-batted in over 81 games with Toronto this season.

The major-league trade deadline was 6 p.m. ET.

The 22-year-old Harry has appeared in 82 games with High-A Cedar Rapids, hitting .214 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs.

McAdoo, 22, has split this season between High-A Greensboro and double-A Altoona. In 87 games, he's hitting .315 with 21 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 63 RBIs, while registering 17 stolen bases.

The 31-year-old Richards had appeared in 45 games (two starts) with Toronto, posting a 2-1 record, 4.64 earned-run average with 49 strikeouts over 52.1 innings.

Kiner-Falefa, 29, appeared in 82 games this season, his first with Toronto. He's hitting career-high .292 with 17 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs.

Toronto, which is last in the American League East, has been busy on the trade front. Since Friday, the team has also dealt infielder Justin Turner (Seattle), pitchers Yusei Kikuchi (Houston), Yimi Garcia (Seattle) and Nate Pearson (Chicago Cubs), and catcher Danny Jansen (Boston).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.