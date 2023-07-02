Blue Jays' Guerrero, Bichette, Merrifield and Gausman named to AL all-star team

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) celebrates his home run against the Houston Astros with teammate first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) in eighth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Bichette and Guerrero Jr. are among four Toronto Blue Jays who were named to Major League Baseball's all-star game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) celebrates his home run against the Houston Astros with teammate first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) in eighth inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Bichette and Guerrero Jr. are among four Toronto Blue Jays who were named to Major League Baseball's all-star game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5

The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with families in a Co-Op grocery store during an organized media event in Regina, Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton