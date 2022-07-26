Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez to return tonight following successful cancer treatment

The “voice of Blue Jays baseball” will return to the broadcast booth Tuesday night.

Buck Martinez is set to call his first game in months after the former professional ball player and manager was diagnosed with cancer in April.

“I talked to Buck the other day -- he sounds great, first of all -- and he is so anxious to get back. And we are so anxious to have him back,” colour commentator and frequent co-broadcaster Pat Tabler said during Friday’s historic 28-5 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Martinez announced he was stepping away from the broadcast booth on April 17.

The veteran broadcaster, whose association with the Jays dates back to 1981, said at the time that he was relieving his duties for “a little while" as he began weeks of cancer treatment.

In a tweet published last month, Jays play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman announced that Martinez had finished treatment on June 28 and that it had gone “as well as it possibly could.”

Schulman said at the time that Martinez hoped to return to his role after the All-Star break, which wrapped up last week.

Martinez returns to a Toronto Blue Jays club that currently sits in third place in the American League. They’ll take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:07 p.m. tonight.