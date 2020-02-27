TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays announced Thursday that the protective netting at Rogers Centre will be extended down the length of the first and third baseline walls.

The Blue Jays say the netting will run to section 113C on the first-base side and 130C on the third-base side, tapering off to the curve before the foul poles.

The 9.1-metre height of the extended netting will match what was in place behind home plate during the 2019 season, and the colour and knotting will also be the same.

The new netting is expected to be in place before the Blue Jays 2020 home opener on March 26 against Boston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.