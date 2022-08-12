Bishop charged in alleged sexual assault at Brampton church

A bishop has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Brampton church.

Peel police said an individual went to a church near Kennedy Road and Clarence Street and was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Police did not release further details about the alleged incident, including when it happened.

As a result of an investigation, police arrested 58-year-old Clive Walters from Dundalk, Ont. He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police have released a photo of Walters as they believe there may be more victims.

Walters is scheduled to appear in court in October.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case or similar incidents to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).