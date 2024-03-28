TORONTO
Toronto

    • Berrios takes the mound as Blue Jays open 2024 MLB season against Rays

    Share

    The Toronto Blue Jays open their 2024 Major League Baseball season this afternoon with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

    Toronto's Jose Berrios starts on the mound against Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin in St. Petersburg, Fla., as the Blue Jays look to fulfil their potential this season.

    The Blue Jays went 89-73 last year before being swept by the Minnesota Twins in the wild-card round, scoring just one run in two games.

    Despite the offensively loaded roster's shortcomings, Toronto is running it back with much of the same core and hoping the bats return to form.

    The Blue Jays play four games in St. Petersburg, three games at Houston and three games at the New York Yankees to start the season.

    Toronto's home opener is April 8th against Seattle.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News