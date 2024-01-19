Beloved children's entertainer, broadcaster Nerene Virgin dies at 78

Nerene Virgin, the Canadian children’s entertainer and broadcaster who lit up TV screens with her larger-than-life personality in the 80s and 90s, has died at the age of 78.

Born in Hamilton, Ont., Virgin first started her career in education before pursuing work as an actor. She would combine those talents in 1981 as Jodie in the hit educational children’s TV series “Today’s Special.”

“Her role as Jodie was by far her most cherished and important professional experience,” an obituary posted on Thursday read. “This was evidenced by the fact that right up until her final moments, admirers would excitedly express how much she inspired and guided their childhood.”

Virgin was also known for her roles on “Polka Dot Door,” “The Littlest Hobo,” “Night Heat,” and “Murder in Space.”

In the late 80s and early 90s, she would go on to work in broadcasting and hosted the current affairs show “Eye on Toronto” on CFTO, later rebranded to CTV News Toronto.

“If Nerene's message could be summed up in a Today's Special theme, Today's Special would be ‘love,’” the obituary read.

“Nerene believed in making sure her words, and more importantly, her actions, showed the people in her orbit how much she loved them. She was one of a kind, endlessly talented, effortlessly funny, bringing joy to all who embraced her. Nerene will be missed.”

Virgin died on Monday at a hospital in Burlington, Ont.

A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2024 in Hamilton, Ont.