Bello, Jansen combine for 2-hit shoutout and Red Sox beat Blue Jays 3-0
Brayan Bello delivered the longest outing of his career, pitching eight innings of two-hit ball on Wednesday night to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Bello (12-6) struck out nine and walked one to pick up just his second win in eight starts since the All-Star break. The 25-year-old righty had only pitched into the eighth inning once in his career previously, and he had never recorded more than 24 outs.
Tyler O'Neill homered, Masataka Yoshida had a three hits, and Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 25th save. Boston has beaten Toronto in two straight after being swept in (most of) a doubleheader on Monday.
Chris Bassitt (9-13) allowed one run on five hits and a walk, striking out nine before leaving with two outs in the seventh inning down just 1-0. O’Neill hit a two-run homer off reliever Brendon Little in the eighth to make it 3-0.
Jarren Duran singled to lead off the game, took second on a groundout and scored on Wilyer Abreu’s single to give Boston the lead. Bassitt gave up back-to-back singles to Yoshida and Connor Wong to start the bottom of the seventh – Yoshida’s sinking liner was challenged, but replays showed it short-hopped into the glove of diving center fielder Daulton Varsho.
Bassitt got Romy Gonzalez when his bunt attempt popped up to the catcher, and then Ceddanne Rafaela struck out. With the top of the order up next, Little relieved Bassitt and got Duran to fly out to center.
So it was still 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth when David Hamilton reached on catcher Alejandro Kirk’s error, and O’Neill hit the next pitch over the Green Monster.
UP NEXT
Toronto RHP Bowden Francis (7-3) will face Boston’s Kutter Crawford (8-11) in the series finale Thursday.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public safety minister reveals how, when Toronto terror plot suspects came to Canada
Two men facing terrorism charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto have been in Canada for years, with one securing citizenship just a few months before his arrest, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc revealed Wednesday.
Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defence official says
Donald Trump's campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honour service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defence official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
4 Western Canadian ski resorts report snow in August
Seasons come and seasons go, but snow in August? It happened Wednesday in Sunshine Village for the second time in the past week and a few other Western Canadian ski resorts as well.
Suspect wanted in murder of Markham real estate agent may have fled country: police
A suspect who is the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui may have fled the country, York Regional Police say.
4-year-old accidentally shatters Bronze Age jar at museum
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
Teen seeks reduced sentence in Kenneth Lee case over strip searches
A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the alleged swarming of a homeless Toronto man is seeking to have her sentence reduced after she was repeatedly made to strip naked during searches while in custody.
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
BC United suspending election campaign to avoid vote-splitting on the right
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition has called off its election campaign and is urging its candidates and supporters to unite with the BC Conservatives to defeat the governing NDP.
Montreal
-
Man dead after shooting in Saint-Lin-Laurentides
Provincial police (SQ) say that at around 3:30 p.m., a call came in reporting multiple shots fired in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.
-
Thousands without power in Hochelaga borough due to gas leak
A gas leak in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced Hydro-Quebec to cut power to thousands of customers. A spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec says 40,000 clients are without power in the general vicinity of Pie-IX Boulevard and Hochelaga Street.
-
Fears rise that road rage incidents will get worse as school starts in Montreal
Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.
Ottawa
-
'A beautiful person': Friends remember Ottawa woman killed in alleged femicide
The last time Amy Lamontagne saw her friend Jennifer Edmonds-Zabarylo was at her wedding held just hours before the mother of two was allegedly killed by her husband in what Ottawa police have called a femicide.
-
Federal government claims back-to-office mandate will boost careers, improve services
In less than two weeks, the federal government’s back-to-office mandate for public servants comes into effect. Employees will be required to work in-person at least three days a week and despite pushback from workers, the government says this is the right move.
-
Ottawa students begin returning to school under new classroom cellphone ban
Ontario schools are enforcing a new ban on cellphone use in classrooms this year to help students focus and some students are already seeing the ban enforced
Northern Ontario
-
Parts of northeastern Ont. got 100 millimetres of rain Tuesday: Environment Canada
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
-
Food delivery truck catches fire in North Bay
No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon in North Bay when a food delivery truck caught fire in a grocery store parking lot on Trout Lake Road.
-
What is a 'femicide' and why do some advocates and police want it in the Criminal Code?
In a rare move, the Ottawa Police Service is using the term 'femicide' to describe the motivation investigators believe to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old mother.
Kitchener
-
Wilmot farmers take tractor protest to Waterloo Regional council, demand to have their voices heard
Tractors made their way through downtown Kitchener on Wednesday, a slow-moving protest of Waterloo Region’s handling of the Wilmot land acquisition and assembly process.
-
Convenience stores where you can buy beer, wine and cider starting next week
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
-
EV owners shocked by charging rate at Waterloo, Ont. condo
Electric vehicle owners at a Waterloo, Ont. condo were shocked by a recent price hike at their building’s EV charging stations.
London
-
Convenience stores are stocking alcohol next week, here's where you can pick up drinks in London and area
A new list posted by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario shows you where you can purchase beer, cider, wine, and other alcoholic drinks starting next week.
-
Serious three-vehicle collision on Wellington Road
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a three vehicle crash on Wellington Road between Commissioners Road and Wilkins Street.
-
'My gut instinct was telling me that there's something going on': 90 year old loses thousands in alleged retirement home fraud
A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.
Windsor
-
Major fire near Tecumseh sees four departments respond to extinguish 1000 hay bales
Tecumseh fire, with help from neighbouring departments in Windsor, Lakeshore and Lasalle, were battling a major blaze in Maidstone Wednesday morning.
-
Officer injured at Seminole Street and Pillette Road
Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in east Windsor.
-
Environment Canada says its lightning detection system nearly overwhelmed by loud overnight storm across Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada said a powerful storm early Wednesday morning in Windsor-Essex nearly overwhelmed its lightning detection system due to an unusually high number of lightning strikes.
Barrie
-
Dash cam footage shows rogue wheel hurtling down Highway 11
A frightening moment was captured on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte as a loose wheel unexpectedly flew into traffic from the southbound lane on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Photo of homeless man in Midland highlights urgent need for government support
A long-time Midland resident who has been homeless for over two decades highlights the town's struggles with inadequate shelter and public perception, as local leaders push for more comprehensive solutions.
-
Motorist accused of speeding 230km/h on Hwy 404 faces criminal charges
A 28-year-old man from Thornhill is facing criminal charges after police say an officer caught him driving at an alarming speed of 230 kilometres per hour on Highway 404 early Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Long overdue': Louis Riel School Division switching to full-day kindergarten this year
The Louis Riel School Division announced it will be starting all-day kindergarten in all of its schools.
-
Historical landmark mansion built for Manitoba's Wheat King up for sale
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
Atlantic
-
Halifax waterfront welcomes latest development
The Cunard Residences is the newest building to open along the Halifax waterfront.
-
'I had to check the numbers again just to make sure': N.B. man wins $5M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
-
Halifax police arrest 3 during 'weapons complaint' at downtown hotel
Police arrested three people during a weapons complaint at the Westin Hotel in downtown Halifax on Wednesday night.
N.L.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
-
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
-
Judge dismisses charge for N.L. officer accused of assaulting volatile air passenger
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
Edmonton
-
Victim and suspect in Edmonton Corn Maze homicide have connection to Alberta Hospital: sources
Multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton the people involved in the deadly stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze have a connection to the Alberta Hospital.
-
Metallica says fan died Friday at Edmonton concert
Heavy metal band Metallica on Wednesday paid tribute to a fan it said died at one of their recent Commonwealth Stadium shows.
-
Calgary
-
Dog attack in Thorncliffe leaves Calgary woman, Chihuahua injured: 'It was horrible'
Calgary bylaw officers are investigating a dog attack in the community of Thorncliffe that saw a woman and her Chihuahua injured.
-
Police seek public assistance locating suspect in random string of Calgary sexual assaults
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate the suspect in a random sexual assault that took place in early August.
-
Hail damage at Calgary airport will take at least 18 months to fix: officials
A fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through Calgary earlier this month caused enough hail damage to the Calgary International Airport that it's going to be more than a year before it's repaired.
Regina
-
Conflict of Interest Commissioner investigating Sask Party's Cockrill and Grewal
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) is actively investigating two government MLAs.
-
One-way streets continue to cause confusion in downtown Regina
It was the kryptonite of many Saskatchewan drivers taking their road test: One-way streets. However, the component has not been mandatory since November of 2017 – leaving mixed feelings with many.
-
How far along are Regina's 2024 construction projects?
Regina commuters will have to contend with detours for a little while longer, as construction season passes the halfway mark.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan man arrested for a string of hay bale arson attacks was a firefighter
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
Saskatchewan's largest hospital sees building temporarily shuttered due to water damage
Part of Saskatchewan's largest hospital is facing extensive water damage.
Vancouver
-
-
Polling, naming or leading? The factors behind BC United’s implosion
When BC United leader, Kevin Falcon, pulled the plug on his party’s electoral hopes and his own political future Wednesday, he was following in the footsteps of other centre-right political leaders in British Columbia.
-
Police recommending criminal charges over 'magic mushroom' dispensary in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they plan to forward the results of an investigation into a storefront ‘magic mushroom’ dispensary to Crown counsel and that report will include a recommendation of charges.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Polling, naming or leading? The factors behind BC United’s implosion
When BC United leader, Kevin Falcon, pulled the plug on his party’s electoral hopes and his own political future Wednesday, he was following in the footsteps of other centre-right political leaders in British Columbia.
-
New Mental Health and Substance Use hub opening next week in the West Shore
Tracy Taylor has struggled with her mental health going back to her early teens.