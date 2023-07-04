'Barely surviving': How Peel Region educational assistants reached the finish line of a demoralizing school year
Bitten. Kicked. Punched. Scratched. Concussed.
Educational assistants in the Peel District School Board (PDSB) say they have reached a breaking point. One middle school in Mississauga made headlines just last month, when a teacher described an atmosphere of “violence and fear” in an anonymous letter.
But educational assistants across the school board say the problem runs much deeper than just one school. Some have taken early retirement; others have taken multiple mental health leaves; still others have stayed at work out of love for their students, but with the injuries to show for it.
One educational assistant told CP24 that when she started her career nearly 20 years ago, things were easier – EAs were able to identify the types of students they were comfortable working with, she said, and EAs who didn’t feel equipped to handle students with extreme behavioural needs didn’t necessarily have to.
“So much of our day is spent putting out fires, and preventing the teacher from getting hurt,” she said. “So in reality, it’s us who end up getting hurt.”
EAs across the Peel District School Board have alleged severe injuries, including this bruise, sent to CP24 by an anonymous employee.
The educational assistant, who requested anonymity due to fear of reprisal from the school board, says the decline in working conditions can be attributed to a number of problems, perhaps most significantly the severe understaffing and recent funding cuts. But it’s the lack of a comprehensive job description which has made the field next to impossible to survive, she says.
The job description for EAs, also known as "special student assistants" within the PDSB, is surprisingly thin, and does not include physical intervention with students – particularly “large male” students with behavioural issues, who current EAs say threaten them nearly daily. According to multiple EAs who spoke with CP24, educational assistants with the PDSB have not had an updated job description since 1997. Representatives from the PDSB did not answer CP24’s inquiry about when this job description was last updated.
“It really takes a toll on your mental health. It’s not as easy as finding a new job or moving schools, because that would still be like jumping from one hot mess to another,” the educational assistant said.
“We’re barely making it through the year. We’re working like dogs and barely surviving.”
In an emailed statement to CP24, representatives from the PDSB said EAs can access mental health support through the Employee and Family Assistance Program, which offers employees individual counselling. The statement also said that EAs have access to medical leave “to support self-care.” In the event of a school or workplace incident, the PDSB says they provide “crisis management support for staff,” which includes debriefing sessions after the incident.
Julie Pemberton retired as a behavioural educational assistant (BEA) from the Peel District School Board in 2020 after 34 years on the job. She took a leave in 2018 before eventually retiring. Pemberton called the working conditions of her school “absolute chaos” – students would go missing for lengthy stretches of time, she said, and conflict with parents was frequent.
“I was working in a middle school for several years and dealing with a lot of violence and mental health concerns,” she told CP24. “I was in an ambulance with a student quite often, or in the hospital with a student for suicide attempts. These were situations way beyond my pay grade.”
Pemberton monitors a private Facebook group for educational assistants, and says she’s been taken aback by the number of members asking their colleagues how to apply for mental health leave from PDSB. And yet, on the other hand, she’s not really surprised.
“One member just wrote about it the other day – and you only have, what, six days left of school? But she’s done. And that’s very, very common,” she told CP24 last month, prior to the end of the school year. “If I had to guess what percentage of permanent EAs in the PDSB are currently on medical leave, I’d say it’s pretty high, like over 60 to 70 per cent.”
It should be noted that the PDSB has not provided any information about the number of EAs on leave, and it is unclear whether there is a higher rate of turnover among EAs compared to other job classifications within the board.
But the four EAs who spoke with CP24 all raised concerns about the dangers they face on the job.
“I love these kids,” said another PDSB educational assistant who requested anonymity. “I don’t choose to go and work with a kid who wants to beat the s*** out of me. Deep down inside all these kids, as volatile as they are, they have feelings, and they want to share. They want to be a part of things. It’s really hard.”
She added that she empathizes with the parents – there’s a very specific type of grief that can accompany raising a special needs child, she said, and many parents have not yet processed that grief by the time their children have started school. That grief, combined with financial instability or parents’ busy work schedules, can have huge effects on the child’s behaviour at school.
“I shouldn’t have to do personal care for older, physically able students,” she said. “I shouldn’t have to dress these students, or toilet them – somewhere along the way, they’ve missed that, and it’s fallen onto us.
“I have been kicked, punched, scratched,” she said. “I’ve had infections from students because of fecal matter under their fingernails. I’m recovering from a concussion now. I’ve been head-butted. There’s a whole litany of things,” she continued.
“If something doesn’t change, this is just going to keep happening.”
In an emailed statement to CP24.com, a representative for PSEU/SEFPO, the union which represents PDSB EAs, confirmed EAs are subject to physical abuse “including punching, kicking, strangulation, assault with weapons, spitting and biting.”
In the statement, the union said that PDSB “has not addressed this issue adequately,” referencing the “tens of thousands of incidents” documented over the years.
“Funding for educational supports has been cut year after year, so students in need are not allocated support, but EAs are still expected to provide it,” reads the statement. “Currently a large portion of ministry funding is redirected to administrative and resource positions rather than front-line positions that provide direct support to our most vulnerable students.”
CP24 has reached out for comment from the Ministry of Education and has not yet received a response.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
'Where We Ate' a love letter to 150 iconic Canadian restaurants from pre-Confederation era to present day
From the pre-Confederation era to present day, Gabby Peton’s debut book 'Where We Ate' takes Canadians inside a time machine for a taste of some of the country’s most iconic restaurants over the last century and a half.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Watch: U.S. police officer rescues woman from burning car
A U.S. police officer rushed to rescue a woman from a burning vehicle, potentially saving her life, after a crash on a Georgia highway on Saturday.
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
Montreal
-
Cyclist struck and killed by truck near Montreal's Village neighbourhood
A cyclist was killed after being struck by a truck in Montreal shortly before noon on Tuesday.
-
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
-
Pilot did not have license when flying unregistered helicopter that crashed and killed him: report
A Transport Safety Board of Canada report showed that a rotor mishap led to the fatal crash that killed the pilot of an amateur-built helicopter in 2022. The pilot did not have a license and the helicopter was unregistered at the time of the crash.
London
-
Police report drowning death in east London
Emergency crews were called to a home on Beatrice Street in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road for a medical emergency.
-
Loaded gun seized in downtown London
A suspect was arrested and police seized a loaded .22 calibre revolver, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl and nearly $400 in cash.
-
Man suffers head injury trying to break up a fight in Grand Bend
Around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called for an assault in the parking lot of a business in the area of Ontario Street/Highway 21 and Green Acres Crescent
Kitchener
-
Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings rescheduled
The bail hearing for the man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last week has been pushed to July 11.
-
'Flying was his dream': Pilot killed in military helicopter crash honoured in hometown of Woodstock
A memorial service for one of two Royal Canadian Air Force pilots killed in a training exercise in Petawawa, Ont. last month is being held today in Woodstock, Ont.
-
Waterloo region under heat warning
Environment Canada has placed nearly all of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province. Here's what you need to know.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario bans contractor after problems with North Bay-area dam project
An Ontario construction company is embroiled in a lawsuit with the province over the construction of a North-Bay area dam – and the province’s decision to bar the company from bidding on future contracts.
-
Timmins suspect charged with sex assault of two women
Police in Timmins have charged a 38-year-old man with sexually assaulting two women.
-
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
Ottawa
-
Stolen dinosaur statue returned to Chinatown overnight, BIA says
A pink dinosaur statue that was taken from its place on Somerset Street last week was returned in the middle of the night, the local BIA says.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Humidex in Ottawa could hit low 40s this week
Environment Canada says temperatures this week could reach highs in the low 30s with humidex values in the low 40s.
-
Part of Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. closing Tuesday to remove crashed trailer
Ontario Provincial Police say there will be brief closures on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. Tuesday night to remove a tractor trailer that crashed earlier in the day.
Windsor
-
Man allegedly takes firearm from OPP vehicle, SIU investigating Lakeshore incident
A 21-year-old man allegedly ran at an OPP officer with a weapon and took a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating.
-
Nine people arrested, 41 charges laid in drug bust
Nine people have been arrested and 41 charges have been laid following a drug bust at multiple locations in southwestern Ontario.
-
Life-threatening injuries reported after crash
According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 77 between Mersea Road 7 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington.
Barrie
-
Couple charged after crossing Lake Simcoe in inflatable kayak
A couple faces charges after crossing Lake Simcoe without life-jackets over the long weekend in Orillia.
-
Call to police leads to impaired charges
A traffic complaint led the Neyaashiinigmiing Police Service to charge a driver with impaired driving offences.
-
Pedestrian critically injured by allegedly impaired driver on private property in Kawartha Lakes
Police arrested an allegedly impaired driver after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
-
'You're going to have to pay it no matter what': Maritimers come to terms with federal carbon tax
Two days after the federal carbon tax took effect in Atlantic Canada, residents of Saint John, N.B., are coming to terms with their new reality at the pumps.
Calgary
-
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
-
Woman's body found in southeast Calgary park
Calgary police say a woman was found dead in a southeast park Tuesday morning.
-
Bull rider dies at rodeo event on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
A young bull rider is dead after suffering what appeared to be a head injury Sunday evening at the Chiniki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
Major Winnipeg building fire to keep crews on scene for hours
A building in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas area has gone up in flames in a major fire on Tuesday morning.
-
Trapper, Manitoba Conservation hunting down coyote after attack
A highly-skilled trapper and Manitoba Conservation officers are looking for the coyote that attacked a young child in North Kildonan.
-
Sandy Bay woman wanted for second degree murder: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a woman from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation in connection to a recent homicide.
Vancouver
-
Protest anticipated outside Vancouver theatre on day 1 of drag summer camp for youth
Workers at a theatre in Vancouver are rallying for support in anticipation of protests planned Tuesday over summer camp programming for children and teens.
-
B.C. port worker’s strike enters 4th day as bargaining stalls
Talks to end a strike at British Columbia’s ports are now stalled, with both sides accusing the other of being unreasonable.
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
-
Red Deer couple's deaths in B.C. not suspicious: RCMP
The deaths of a Red Deer couple on a trip in B.C. were not criminal in nature, police have determined.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.