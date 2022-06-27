Bank employee stabbed 'multiple times' during downtown Toronto hold up

A Toronto bank employee has been stabbed several times during a robbery.

The hold-up happened shortly before 1 p.m. at a financial institution in Chinatown , near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.

According to Toronto police, a man armed with a knife jumped the counter.

A worker was then stabbed multiple times, they said in a tweet.

At this time, it is unknown how serious the victim’s injuries are.

The suspect, who was last seen wearing a red hoodie, fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call police at 416-808-2222, or Crime stoppers anonymously at 416-22-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.