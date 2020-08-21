TORONTO -- A bail hearing continues today for the man charged in a Brampton, Ont. crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her three young daughters in June.

Karolina Ciasullo, 37, and her three daughters – Klara, 6, Lilianna, 3, and Mila, 1 – were killed shortly after noon on June 18 after their Volkswagen was struck by a blue Infiniti G35 near Torbram Road and Countryside Drive.

The driver of the Infiniti, identified by police as 20-year-old Caledon resident Brady Robertson, was taken into custody less than a week later and charged in connection with the devastating crash.

Robertson, who has been held at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex since his arrest, is facing four counts of dangerous driving causing death.

While Robertson’s bail hearing, which began on Thursday, is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Brampton courthouse yesterday morning calling for stricter sentences and parole eligibility for serious driving convictions.

The demonstrators, who also held a protest at Queen’s Park over the weekend, carried signs with photos of the Ciasullo family that read “time for change,” and “not one more.”

The hearing will resume at 9:30 a.m. and all evidence presented in court cannot be reported due to a court-ordered publication ban.