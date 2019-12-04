TORONTO -- A baby has been taken to hospital with “traumatic injuries" as police negotiate with a man barricaded inside a Hamilton home, authorities say.

Police were called to the home near Bishop Ryan Secondary School, in the Rymal Road East and Dakota Boulevard area, around 3.30 a.m.

Hamilton paramedics said the child was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The gender of the child has not been released.

Bishop Ryan CSS is OPEN. School officials in communication with @HamiltonPolice, situation contained and unrelated to school. No threat to public safety. Buses will be rerouted to back of school. — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) December 4, 2019

Authorities have not yet said how the child was injured.

Police said Bishop Ryan Secondary School is open and there is no threat to public safety.

More to come.