Avian flu found in Niagara region Friday

Niagara Region Public Health announced Friday afternoon it is investigating a confirmed report of H5N1 avian influenza “in a mixed flock of birds including chicken, geese and ducks.”

“Only those working on the farm with the birds are at any risk, and Public Health has followed up with each one of them individually,” Dr. Joanne Kearon, Resident Physician with Niagara Region Public Health, said in a statement.

“We are working with our provincial and federal partners to contain the infection so that it doesn’t spread to any other birds, and in turn doesn’t pose a risk to anyone else.”

The region’s health agency says it is working with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to keep an eye on the situation.

Avian influenza, commonly known as “bird” flu, mainly affects wild birds and other domestic poultry like shore birds, ducks, and geese. It is uncommon for the virus to spread between birds and humans, but Niagara Region Public Health says it has happened before.

How it spreads to people is not known, but the health agency notes human cases of avian influenza have been traced to those with direct contact with infected poultry – both live and dead – or their feces.

Niagara Region Public Health recommends bird owners whose birds spend time outdoors exercise precautions like handwashing and wearing personal protective equipment.

Those with backyard chickens are also advised against bringing them indoors, “kissing and snuggling live poultry,” and are asked to sanitize their equipment frequently.

Ontarians can report sick or dead birds to the Ontario Regional Centre of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 866-673-4781.