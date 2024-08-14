TORONTO
Toronto

    • Auston Matthews expected to be named next Leafs captain today

    Share

    The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to hand the captain's "C" to superstar centre Auston Matthews.

    The Leafs will hold a press conference this morning where Matthews will be announced as the 26th captain in franchise history, according to multiple reports.

    He will succeed teammate John Tavares, who held the role for six seasons.

    The Leafs made the NHL playoffs each year under Tavares' leadership but advanced beyond the first round just once.

    The 27-year-old Matthews scored 69 goals last season and won his third Rocket Richard trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer.

    Matthews has spent his entire career with Toronto since the club drafted him first overall in 2016.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News