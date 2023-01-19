Aunt, nephew win big after impromptu decision to buy lottery ticket at family Christmas party

An aunt and nephew from Ontario who made an impromptu decision to buy a lottery ticket after discussing the "odds of winning" at a family Christmas party are now $1 million richer.

The OLG announced on Thursday that Newmarket resident Christine Dee and Etobicoke resident Matthew Hug are the top prize winners from an Instant Ultimate draw on held on Dec. 31.

“The aunt and nephew duo were with family during the Christmas holidays when they decided to buy this ticket together,” the OLG said in a news release.

According to the OLG, the decision to purchase the ticket was sparked by a discussion about the odds of winning the lottery.

Dee told the OLG she went to St. Charles Food Market in St. Charles, located about 45 minutes east of Sudbury, with Hug to purchase the ticket.

The result of that ticket was a massive New Year’s Day surprise.

"I scanned our ticket on New Year’s Day at 7:32 a.m.," Dee said. “I was so shocked I thought I was dreaming. I called Matthew and told him to call me back ASAP."

Hug said he first thought something was wrong. Then he called Dee back.

"When she told me we won, I didn’t believe it. It was surreal and completely unexpected," he said. "It's insane. This win is even more special and meaningful because we won it together."

Both Dee and Hug said their dream is to own a home and will use their money for a down payment.

Hug said he also plans to pay off his mother's mortgage, while Dee will share the remainder with her children.

This comes just one day after the OLG announced the $60-million Lotto Max jackpot winning ticket was sold in Richmond Hill. It is the second time in two months a multi-million jackpot has been won in that city.