$60-million Lotto Max jackpot sold in same Ontario city for 2nd time in 2 months

For the second time in less than two months, a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot has been sold in the same Ontario city.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced on Wednesday the single winning ticket was sold in Richmond Hill.

Less than two months ago, on Nov. 30, the winning ticket for another $60-million Lotto Max jackpot was also purchased in Richmond Hill. The winner of that jackpot has not yet claimed their prize.

Tony Bitonti, spokesperson for the OLG, said it’s rare for the same community to win twice in a short timeframe.

“I live in a world of odds and chance and anything can happen, and sometimes it does,” Bitonti told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.

He did note that, because of its population, Ontario sells the most Lotto Max tickets in the country.

“So the odds of winners in Ontario are much better than some other provinces,” Bitonti said.

There were also two additional prizes doled out in Tuesday’s draw – one worth $1,000,000 in Brampton, and one for $100,000 in London.

On Nov. 30, someone in Richmond Hill also purchased a $60-million ticket. The winner of that jackpot has not yet claimed their prize.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw are 1, 2, 5, 6, 16, 30, 45, and 19.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is estimated at $16 million, and players can enter until 10 p.m. on Jan. 20.

HOW TO FIND OUT IF YOU WON THE LOTTO MAX JACKPOT

The OLG says to check a ticket, players can visit OLG.ca or use the OLG app. Players can also call the OLG’s ‘WIN!’ line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

If you hold a winning ticket, the OLG is booking in-person claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure,” the corporation says.

“Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.”

Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.