Attempted traffic stop preceded deadly 6-vehicle crash in Scarborough: SIU
Toronto police officers attempted to stop the driver of a speeding vehicle before he flipped his car in a deadly six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, the province's police watchdog says.
This is a breaking news update. Previous version follows below.
The province's police watchdog is investigating a six-car crash in Scarborough on Wednesday morning that left one person dead and another critically injured.
The collision happened near Markham Road and Milner Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In a post on social media, police said one vehicle flipped over and caught fire. Toronto Fire told CP24 that three people needed to be extricated from their vehicles.
Peel police confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had been previously stolen from the region.
One person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash near Markham Road and Milner Avenue on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)
According to paramedics, two people sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Police later confirmed to CP24 that one of the victims subsequently died from their injuries.
The intersection is closed in all directions along with the westbound Hwy. 401 ramp to Markham Road. Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed Wednesday that it has invoked its mandate. The SIU is an arm's-length agency that is called in to investigate any interaction between civilians and police that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian airline market on path to consolidation, raising risk of higher fares
After entertaining new entrants for several years, Canada's airline market is once again tracking toward consolidation, raising the likelihood of higher fares and fewer flight options.
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A paralyzed Texas man who lived 70 years inside an iron lung after he survived polio as a child has died, his family said.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'We will never, ever sell the LCBO,' Doug Ford says amid Ontario protests
Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused the union leader representing LCBO workers of lying about its privatization as members protested outside of MPP's offices this week.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Trudeau calls those opposed to carbon tax 'short-term thinker politicians'
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Olivia Munn reveals she underwent double mastectomy after breast cancer diagnoses
Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
Former Boeing whistleblower found dead from apparent 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound
A former longtime Boeing employee who had raised serious concerns about the company’s production standards was found dead in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.