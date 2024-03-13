Attempted traffic stop preceded deadly 6-vehicle crash in Scarborough: SIU

Toronto police officers attempted to stop the driver of a speeding vehicle before he flipped his car in a deadly six-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, the province's police watchdog says.

This is a breaking news update. Previous version follows below.

The province's police watchdog is investigating a six-car crash in Scarborough on Wednesday morning that left one person dead and another critically injured.

The collision happened near Markham Road and Milner Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

In a post on social media, police said one vehicle flipped over and caught fire. Toronto Fire told CP24 that three people needed to be extricated from their vehicles.

Peel police confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash had been previously stolen from the region.

One person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash near Markham Road and Milner Avenue on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

According to paramedics, two people sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Police later confirmed to CP24 that one of the victims subsequently died from their injuries.

The intersection is closed in all directions along with the westbound Hwy. 401 ramp to Markham Road. Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed Wednesday that it has invoked its mandate. The SIU is an arm's-length agency that is called in to investigate any interaction between civilians and police that results in death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.