Attempted murder investigation underway after shooting in Markham: police

A shooting at a home north of Toronto on Saturday is being investigated as an attempted murder as police search for the suspects involved.

Officers were called to a residence on Lee Avenue, in the area of Kennedy Road and 14th Avenue in Markham, Ont., on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. for reports that a man had been shot outside a home, York Regional Police said in a news release issued Monday morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from “obvious injures” and administered first aid until paramedics arrived, police said. The victim was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Numerous people were in the house at the time of the shooting, police said, adding that investigators believe the incident was targeted.

Police said that a white sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting took place.

Investigators are asking anyone with video surveillance footage from the scene at the time, or information about the shooting, to contact the #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.