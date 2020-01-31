At least four victims in shooting in Fort York neighbourhood: police
CTV News Toronto Published Friday, January 31, 2020 10:47PM EST Last Updated Friday, January 31, 2020 11:00PM EST
Emergency vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting in the city's Fort York neighbourhood.
Police say that there are at least four victims following a shooting in the city’s Fort York neighbourhood.
It happened near Queens Wharf Rd. and Fort York Blvd. at around 10:20 p.m.
Police say that multiple shots were heard.
The injuries are believed to be serious, police say.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.