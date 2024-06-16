TORONTO
    • Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says

    The LCBO logo at a location in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) The LCBO logo at a location in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.

    The Ontario Public Service Employees Union said Saturday that 97 per cent of participating LCBO workers voted in favour of a strike.

    It says 8,060 LCBO employees took part, marking a record 86-per-cent member turnout during the four-day vote.

    The union says the results send what it described as a strong message to both the employer and Ontario Premier Doug Ford that union members won't back down.

    OPSEU says its bargaining team will be back at the table this week to reinforce its key demands, noting members will learn more details of a potential strike timeline on Monday evening.

    The union delivered a notice to bargain in January ahead of the March 31 expiration of its collective agreement with the LCBO.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024.

