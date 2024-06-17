TORONTO
Toronto

One person seriously injured in shooting at Etobicoke home

Officers investigate a shooting at a home in Etobicoke Monday June 17, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Officers investigate a shooting at a home in Etobicoke Monday June 17, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Share

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in Etobicoke overnight

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Albion Road and Highway 401 around midnight for a shooting.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one adult to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police are investigating but did not immediately release any further details.

Images from the scene showed yellow police tape cordoning off an area around the home as officers investigate the shooting.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News