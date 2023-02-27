AstraZeneca to expand research facility in Mississauga, create 500 new jobs
A new investment by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will bring 500 new jobs to Mississauga.
The company, known for being the developer of one of Canada’s approved COVID-19 vaccines, announced a major expansion of their research and development hub Monday. The hub focuses on clinic studies in areas such as breast, lung and prostate cancer; COVID-19; and chronic kidney disease.
They also announced the creation of another new hub focusing on rare disease research.
“This expansion will create 500 more good middle class jobs here in the GTA,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters. “AstraZeneca is making this announcement in Canada because we have the talent, expertise and scientific ecosystem a leading company like AstraZeneca is looking for.”
Trudeau also mentioned the importance of collecting data and sharing it across the country, something he says is the cornerstone of what his government is building in provincial health-care systems. A commitment to data sharing was one of the conditions accepted by the Ontario government in the federal health-care deal.
AstraZeneca says the Mississauga-based hub has doubled in size since 2019 and is leading more than 120 oncology and biopharmaceutical studies involving patients in more than 50 countries. The president of AstraZeneca Canada said the expansion of its facilities in the GTA will play a critical role in developing new medicines and potentially “curing complex diseases.”
Speaking to reporters Ontario Premier Doug Ford touted the investment, saying he was “thrilled” to welcome the expansion of a “cutting edge research facility right here in Mississauga.”
This significant investment adds to the substantial investment that AstraZeneca has made in Canada since 2021 and will create 500 new, great paying jobs for Ontarians,” he said. “It will increase the number of clinical trials in oncology and immunology, helping to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutic drugs and vaccines for patients in Ontario, but also around the world.”
“This investment is a huge vote of confidence in Ontario.”
In 2021, AstraZeneca Canada invested about $135 million in research and development.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
What is the Marburg virus? Canada's travel advice as outbreak confirmed in Africa
Canada is advising travellers to avoid non-essential travel to a specific province in Equatorial Guinea currently experiencing an outbreak of the infectious Marburg virus. CTV News looks at what we know about the disease and the latest outbreak.
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today
Winter is rearing again in parts of Canada, with another Colorado storm system bringing freezing rain and snow to Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast, while B.C. is recovering from a separate wintry blast.
Ontario health advocates warn of 'manipulative upselling' at private clinics
Ontario health advocates say they will fight to stop the Doug Ford government from allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, alleging the bill will result in further “manipulative upselling” of medically unnecessary services.
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
'Dilbert' cartoonist Scott Adams loses distributor over racist remarks
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of recent racist comments when a major comics syndicator, which also operates the GoComics website, announced Sunday it would it would no longer work with the cartoonist.
U.K., EU hail 'new chapter' with deal to fix Brexit trade spat over Northern Ireland
The U.K. and the European Union ended years of wrangling on Monday, sealing a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.
Montreal
-
Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport
Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.
-
Skateboarder, 21, dead following hit-and-run in Montreal
A 21-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run Wednesday evening in the eastern part of downtown Montreal. The man was struck around 6:30 p.m. while riding his skateboard near Ste-Catherine Street and De Lormier Avenue. Montreal police (SPVM) say he was unconscious upon their arrival, and the driver had fled the scene.
-
Doll modelled after Canada's first Black female interventional cardiologist
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
London
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after parking garage crash
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in an underground parking garage in London.
-
'I’d love to take a fun trip to Disney with my husband': London, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
NEW I A London woman had to scan her ticket three times to make sure we wasn’t imagining things after winning $100,000 on a Lotto Max Encore ticket last month.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Freezing rain warning for London and surrounding areas
A freezing rain warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton. According to Environment Canada, precipitation is forecast to begin late this morning as freezing rain mixed with rain before transitioning to rain by late afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Man shot by police in Guelph
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police in Guelph.
-
Water main break creates icy conditions in Waterloo
A broken water main created icy conditions and disrupted water to residents in a Waterloo neighbourhood.
-
Police surround Kitchener motel
Nearly 10 police cruisers, an armoured vehicle and members of the tactical unit are on scene at a motel in south Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Nishnawbe Aski Nation grand chief suspended, conduct being investigated
The grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) has been suspended with pay after an internal investigation was launched into allegations of code of conduct violations.
-
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
-
Police say Timmins robbery suspect arrested while sleeping behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle
A 36-year-old woman from Timmins is accused of committing a range of offences, including break and enter, theft, and impaired driving following an incident Feb. 25.
Ottawa
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Another 15 cm of snow on the way for Ottawa
Ottawa residents are bracing themselves for another significant snowfall this week.
-
AstraZeneca to expand research facility in Mississauga, create 500 new jobs
A new investment by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will bring 500 new jobs to Mississauga.
Windsor
-
Reward doubled to $40,000 in cold case murders of Windsor mother and son
The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board have doubled the reward to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest in the murders of a Windsor mother and her son.
-
'I'm so excited — there are no words': Belle River resident wins $100,000 playing Encore
A Belle River manufacturing worker plans to put part of his $100,000 lottery win on a down payment for a future home.
-
Valentine’s Day assault leads to charges for Leamington man
A 37-year-old Leamington man is facing charges after an alleged assault on Valentine’s Day.
Barrie
-
Beware of online deals that seem too good to be true: OPP reports Facebook Marketplace scam
According to provincial police in Kawartha Lakes, scammers advertised items for a "suspiciously low deal" in Fenelon Falls on Monday morning.
-
More icy conditions forecast for Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
According to Environment Canada, a mix of wintry precipitation along with strong winds are expected to start Monday afternoon and continue into the night.
-
Midland truck driver makes plans with $100,000 lottery win
A truck driver from Midland was in "disbelief" after learning he won $100,000 in the January 13 Lotto Max draw by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order.
Atlantic
-
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet after Fiona: documents
An "ill-timed" tweet warning it is illegal to take lobsters that have washed up on a beach was approved by no fewer than seven people even after one of them warned it might not be well received in the middle of a hurricane.
-
N.S. Liberals call out government's plan to offer one free counselling session
Nova Scotia's official Opposition is criticizing the province's recent announcement that it will pay for a single one-hour counselling session for residents.
-
‘A heartbreaking loss’: Well-known P.E.I. radio personality Kerri Wynne MacLeod dies
Kerri Wynne MacLeod, a well-known radio personality on Prince Edward Island, has died.
Calgary
-
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
-
Alberta tourism receives $17.8M from federal government
The Canadian government is helping fund 50 tourism projects in Alberta, officials announced on Monday.
-
Spectacular showing of the northern lights in southern Alberta
An extremely rare celestial display dazzled overnight in southern Alberta.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg restaurant uncovers history within its walls
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
Virden RCMP searching for armed and dangerous suspect
RCMP in Virden, Man. are hunting for a dangerous suspect after a disturbing incident Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Lost dog found safe 4 weeks after disappearance, says B.C. owner
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been reunited with her lost dog, four weeks after the animal disappeared without a trace on Mount Seymour.
-
Another dusting of snow, or more, due on B.C.'s South Coast, forecasters say
Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of British Columbia's South Coast.
-
Suspect arrested months after alleged assault on 93-year-old in Chinatown
Months after a 93-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood, authorities have located and arrested a suspect.
Edmonton
-
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
-
1 killed, several injured in northern Alta. crash involving log truck
A log truck driver crossed the centre line on a northern Alberta highway before a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, RCMP say.
-
Alberta tourism receives $17.8M from federal government
The Canadian government is helping fund 50 tourism projects in Alberta, officials announced on Monday.