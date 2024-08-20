Assault rifle allegedly found in car that crashed into TTC vehicle; 1 suspect sought

TORONTO
    Three people are facing charges and police are searching for a fourth following a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto over the weekend.

    The collision happened around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, near Gerrard and River streets in the Regent Park area.

    Police say the crash took place after a black Mecedes-Benz fled the scene of a traffic stop. The driver of the Mercedes then crashed into a TTC streetcar before hitting another vehicle head on, they said.

    Police said that four occupants fled the scene on foot. After a search involving officers from the Emergency Task Force and the K9 Unit, three suspects were located and placed into custody.

    Investigators also allege that a Norinco Type 97 assault rifle was located inside the suspect vehicle.

    On Tuesday, a release issued by police stated that the three suspects had been charged. Rahime Francis, 18, Kwabena Duodo, 21, and an unidentified 17-year-old, all from Toronto, are facing a number of firearm related charges. The charges have not been tested in court.

    All three accused made their first court appearances on Aug. 19.

    The remaining suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a grey sweater, light-coloured sweatpants, white shoes, and a black balaclava.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

