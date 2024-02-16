Asbestos, mould, structural concerns significantly delayed the judicial process in Halton Region: police board
Asbestos, mould and structural concerns have repeatedly shuttered a courthouse in Milton, causing notable delays in the judicial process – and the Halton Police Board has had enough, calling on the attorney general to fix this “critical need.”
In an open letter Thursday shared on X, formerly Twitter, Coun. Jeff Knoll, and chair of the board, said he now felt “compelled” to address the concerns plaguing the Milton Courthouse at 491 Steeles Avenue East – especially as it affects the health and safety of numerous individuals from the general public to legal professionals, victims and witnesses.
“The Milton Courthouse’s deficiencies have been an open secret, underscored by repeated closures due to mould, asbestos, and structural concerns. These issues have not only posed health and safety risks but have also led to significant delays in the judicial process, affecting the rights of those awaiting trial,” the letter reads in part.
“The temporary solutions applied thus far have been akin to band-aid fixes, failing to address the root causes of the courthouse’s inadequacies.”
One particular concern for the police board, Knoll writes, is the courthouse’s incapability in transporting accused persons and holding them in custody in a safe and efficient manner, exacerbated by the facility’s outdated infrastructure and compromising the safety of those in custody, law enforcement personnel and the general public alike.
“Instances where officers have had to navigate public areas or stairwells due to elevator failures are particularly alarming and underscore the urgent need for a modern facility that can meet current and future demands,” the letter reads.
In 2017, a new courthouse was in the works for Halton Region, providing a “glimmer of hope” to the rapidly growing region. But in 2020, the Doug Ford government tossed its plans to do so to focus on upgrading the existing facilities in Milton and Burlington.
“This decision has left us with a facility that is not only insufficient but increasingly untenable,” Knoll writes, imploring the province to reconsider reinstating the courthouse project destined for Oakville.
“This is not merely a request for infrastructure investment but a plea for a commitment to the principles of justice, safety and accessibility for the people of Halton Region.”
A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General stressed in a statement to CTV News that the province had “made significant investments to upgrade security, technology and building functionality” at both courthouses in Milton and Burlington. However, the statement did not note whether or not the province will reconsider building a new courthouse.
The attorney and deputy attorney generals, as well as several stakeholders, convened at the Milton courthouse to discuss all challenges and growth pressures in the Halton Region, with the spokesperson adding the ministry will “continue to work with our partners […] on the immediate and long-term needs in Milton.”
The Supreme Court of Canada determined provincial cases must be completed within 18 months or be tossed, as it would violate an accused’s constitutional right to trial within a reasonable time (except for special circumstances).
With files from The Canadian Press
