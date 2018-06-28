Arsonists set fire to vehicles in Pickering, cause $80K in damage: police
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:35AM EDT
PICKERING, Ont. -- Police east of Toronto say they are looking for two suspects after six vehicles were set on fire.
Durham regional police say that at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to calls of several vehicles on fire in a Pickering, Ont., parking lot.
Police say firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.
They say the damage is estimated at $80,000.
Police say they are investigating the incident as an act of arson, adding that two men were seen running from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.