

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police have arrested and charged three people, including the son of the owners of a popular Syrian restaurant in Toronto, in relation to protests at a People’s Party of Canada event last month.

Alaa Al Soufi, 27, whose parents run Soufi's, a well-known Queen West restaurant, has been charged alongside 33-year-old Kevin Metcalf and 30-year-old Maximiliano Herrera for incidents at the speaking event that took place at Mohawk College.

The owners, Husam and Shahnaz Al-Soufi, who confirmed their son was at the protest, almost had to close down their restaurant earlier this month after receiving numerous hate messages and death threats because of their son’s alleged involvement.

Police said attendees at the speaking event on Sept. 29 were met by a large group of more than 100 protesters.

Four people were arrested and removed from the scene, and were later released unconditionally, according to officers.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

After speaking to witnesses and reviewing hours of video footage, several criminal offences and suspects were identified, police said.

Police said they arrested one male suspect on Oct. 22. The next day, two other male suspects turned themselves in.

Soufi has been charged with two counts of intimidation with intent and one count of causing disturbance.

Metcalf has been charged with obstruct to police, and Herrera has been charged with intimidation and assault.

Investigators said they are still attempting to identify two victims that were assaulted and are encouraging them to come forward and contact police.

Police said these offences were captured on video surveillance.