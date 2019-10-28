An arrest warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old man after an elderly woman was “beaten and choked unconscious” in Markham last weekend.

Officers with York Regional Police responded to a residence on Oct. 20 for reports of a 96-year-old woman being assaulted.

The female victim was taken from the scene to hospital, where she remains in non-life-threatening condition.

In a news release issued on Monday, investigators said the victim and suspect are known to each other.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Markham-resident Ka Lun “Allun” Wong in connection with the investigation.

“He is encouraged to seek legal assistance and turn himself in,” officers said in the news release.

Police said he is known to frequent Toronto and Mississauga.

“Investigators are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-287-5025, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).