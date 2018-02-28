

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with a midtown assault Monday that left a 59-year-old man dead.

The assault took place in the area of Bathurst and Nina streets, south of St. Clair Avenue West, shortly before midnight on Feb. 26.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma. The man – since identified by police as Terrance Coughlin of Toronto – was rushed to hospital but later died.

Investigators identified a suspect Tuesday night and said the suspect and victim were known to each other. Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for the suspect’s arrest on Wednesday.

In a news release Wednesday evening, police said the suspect was arrested by homicide officers this afternoon.

Curtis Ashley Wheatley, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday morning.