

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted for murder after a 59-year-old man was killed in a Midtown assault late Monday.

Officers responded to reports of an assault in the area of Bathurst and Nina streets, south of St. Clair Avenue West, shortly before midnight.

A male victim was found suffering from obvious signs of trauma, police said. He was rushed to hospital but later died. He has since been identified as Terrance Coughlin of Toronto.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation and police have said they are searching for a suspect described as a white male with a goatee. He was wearing a black jacket and a blue hoodie and was last seen fleeing the scene on Nina Street.

“We do believe they knew each other,” Detective Andy Singh told reporters Tuesday night. “The investigation is still pretty early on so we’re still gathering more information, but as it stands right now we believe it is not random.”

Police believe that a weapon was not used in the assault.

In a news release Tuesday night, police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Curtis Ashley Wheatley of Toronto and said Wheatley is now wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the case. Police said a Canada-wide warrant is expected to be issued for his arrest on Wednesday.

Police said Wheatley is considered violent and anyone who spots him should call 911.