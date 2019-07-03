

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Aurora last month.

According to investigators, the girl was sexually assaulted and assaulted while walking along a pathway in a wooded area near John West Way and Wellington Road just before noon on June 24.

It is alleged that the man who attacked her was armed with a handgun and used it to assault her at the time.

The victim was able to make her way out of the trail before she approached an employee at nearby Aurora Town Hall and asked for help. She was then transported to hospital with minor physical injuries.

A composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation was released by police two days after the incident.

Then three days after that, investigators released surveillance camera footage of the suspect.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old Newmarket man was made in the case.

“This arrest came as a result from tips from the community and investigators would like to thank the media and the public for their ongoing support and assistance in this investigation,” a news release issued by police said.

“The name of the arrested individual will be released once the charges are laid in court.”

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

“Investigators are still looking to speak with anyone with information including the potential witness who was jogging on the trails and the young woman with blond hair who was approached by the suspect after getting off of York transit bus #1088 on the date of the incident,” police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).