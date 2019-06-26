

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl in Aurora has been released by investigators.

The girl was sexually assaulted and assaulted by an unknown male while walking along a pathway in a wooded area near John West Way and Wellington Road just before noon on Monday, police previously said.

Officers allege the man was armed with a handgun at the time.

After making her way out of the trail, the victim was able to get help from an employee in the area. She was then transported to hospital with minor physical injuries.

Investigators have been searching the area for evidence since the incident, saying they are very concerned about this brazen attack.

A suspect wanted in connection with this incident has been described by officers as a male in his 20s with a light-brown skin tone and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black pants and a red baseball cap.

A composite sketch of the suspect was released by police on Wednesday morning ahead of investigators providing an update on the case at the scene at noon.

“Anyone with information or anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time is asked to contact police immediately, investigators are also appealing to any nearby businesses or residences that may have video surveillance, or any drivers who may have dashcam footage to please come forward,” a news release issued by York Regional Police on Wednesday said.

Those wishing to share further information are asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).