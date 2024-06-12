Arrest made after boy, 15, stabbed during brawl near Toronto school: police

TORONTO
Police say a young person has been arrested in connection with a large brawl near a school in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood that left a teenage boy with stab wounds on Tuesday.

Police were called to Ellis Avenue, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West, at around 3:30 p.m. for a large brawl involving dozens of teenagers, police said.

Acting Insp. Todd Jocko previously said that as many as 30 teens were involved in the incident, which started near Weston Collegiate Institute.

During the altercation, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the torso, Jocko said.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and police said the victim is now in stable condition.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fight but confirmed Wednesday that one young person has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24 on Tuesday that the fight occurred off of school property and after school had let out for the day.

Police would not confirm if the teens involved were students at the school.

With files from CP24's Bryann Aguilar

