TORONTO -- A large number of people gathered in Toronto on Family Day to march in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are fighting against the construction of a pipeline through their territory in Northern B.C.

The demonstration began around 2 p.m. at Christie Pitts Park near Bloor Street and Ossintgon Avenue.

According to a Facebook page promoting the event, the protesters are set to take part in a 4.2 kilometer route towards Queen’s Park. The event page urged Torontonians to leave their organizational banners at home and to instead spend time with their family and friends making signs to bring to the march.

“Make banners and signs together, talk about what has been happening in Wet’suwet’en and what we can do to stop the RCMP invasion of their homelands,” the social media post said.

Toronto police said that Bloor Street is closed from Bathurst Street to Shaw Street due to the demonstration.

The march is the latest in civil disobedience organized in support of the Wet’suwet’en people, with protesters also blocking access to the Thousand Islands Bridge, which connects Ontario to the United States, on Monday. Motorists heading into the U.S. are being urged to plan an alternative route.

Both incidents follow a weekend packed with anti-pipeline demonstrations, with protesters stopping vehicles from entering the United States at the Rainbow International Bridge in Niagara Falls, Ont. on Sunday and members of the Indigenous community stopping trains from moving through a rail yard in Vaughan on Saturday.

A blockade near a rail line in Tyendinaga Mohawek territory near Belleville, Ont. is going on its second week.

The demonstrations have caused significant disruptions for travellers using VIA Rail, and CN rail has said they don’t feel it is safe to operate trains close to the blockade.

The Canada-wide protests erupted after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police moved into the Wet’suwet’en territory in northern British Columbia to enforce an injunction giving Coastal GasLink access to a worksite for the pipeline. More than two dozen protesters have been arrested.

While Coastal Gaslink has signed agreements with all 20 elected band councils along the pipeline route, the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say band councils only have authority over reserve land.

Following the protest on Sunday in Niagara Falls, Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a statement saying he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and asked the federal government to end the CN railway blockade.

“This evening, I asked the Prime Minister to recognize this is a serious issue of national significance impacting Canadians across the country. I urged the Prime Minister to assume responsibility to work with impacted communities to resolve these contentious issues,” Ford said. “Ontario will continue to support the federal government, Indigenous leaders and OPP and Indigenous police working to resolve this matter.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trudeau said the government is going to focus on resolving the situation “quickly and peacefully.”

The Prime Minister cancelled a trip to Caribbean in order to attend an emergency meeting with senior cabinet ministers over the planned pipeline.