For the second time this month a Toronto middle school is investigating an alleged antisemitic incident in which students reportedly performed the Nazi salute in front of classmates.

It happened at Valley Park Middle School, in the Overlea Boulevard and Don Mills Road area, back on Feb. 17.

The school did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding the incident in a letter sent home to parents, only calling it “upsetting and unacceptable.”

But in a news release issued on Tuesday the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center shed further light on what happened, based on conversations with a Grade 8 teacher who was present.

They said that the teacher, who is Jewish, reported that two students “stood up on a filing cabinet and performed the Nazi salute” in her classroom while a third shouted “Heil Hitler” from their desk.

The incident comes on the heels of a similar instance of anti-Semitism at Charles H. Best Middle School earlier this month, in which students also allegedly performed the Nazi salute.

There have also been multiple incidents of swastikas being drawn or depicted in TDSB schools in recent weeks.

“This wave of antisemitism at TDSB schools that we are seeing is unprecedented in terms of both number of incidents and their escalating gravity. This most recent incident involving a Jewish teacher is particularly horrifying,” FSWC President and CEO Michael Levitt said in the release. “Antisemitism has reached epidemic proportions at TDSB, and it is time for the Toronto District School Board to recognize this as the crisis that it is. It is unfathomable and shocking that, in 2022, a Jewish teacher is faced with Nazi salutes and a ‘Heil Hitler’ chant in her classroom. Clearly, something is broken in Toronto’s public school system and requires immediate attention.”

The principal of Valley Park Middle School said in the letter sent home to parents that the alleged antisemitic incident continues to be investigated and will ultimately be used as a “learning opportunity” with plans for students to participate in a Holocaust educational workshop in March.

However, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center said that it is calling on the TDSB to intervene at a board-wide level to “to address the escalation in antisemitic incidents and level of seriousness of these incidents at Toronto schools.”

“We are calling for an emergency intervention by the board to address this wave of antisemitism that we see playing out within the student body, which will proactively address the hateful stereotypes and misinformation that exist and send a strong message that Jew-hatred will simply not be tolerated within our schools,” Levitt said in the release.