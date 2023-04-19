'Angry and frustrated': Vaughan drivers navigating multiple road projects amid accusations of poor coordination
From Dufferin Street to Major Mackenzie Drive, to stretches of Rutherford Road, motorists are finding construction and traffic backlogs across Vaughan, as projects are squeezing the size of streets.
“I’m dreading it and always running late,” one driver told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.
“It’s terrible,” said another.
This year alone, Vaughan will have 17 construction projects on the go. While many are projected to be completed by the end of this year, some won’t be done until as late as 2025.
Map of the construction projects across Vaughan. (York Region)
The projects include road widening, intersection improvements, new culverts and replacing a bridge.
Vaughan is a fast-growing city. Mayor Steven Del Duca said while a ton of repair and expansion work needs to get done — approvals were made by the previous council.
He said in some areas, it doesn’t feel like there’s been enough coordination or communication with residents.
“There’s a lot of work that’s underway all at the time. I’ve heard from constituents they are angry, they’re frustrated – I get it. I’m convinced there’s a way for us to do this better going forward. And as a new mayor, my commitment is that we don’t end up in this situation again,” Del Duca said.
Salim Alibhai, York Region’s Director of Capital Planning and Delivery at Public Works, told CTV News Toronto the upgrades are happening in some of the most congested areas in Vaughan.
Some of the construction on Dufferin Street in Vaughan. (CTV News Toronto)
He said when possible, work is being done at night and during off-peak times.
“We do plan our work, [and] we partner with investments others are making,” Alibhai said. “We need to do this work as quickly as possible and get out of people’s way. We get that.”
For those navigating the construction, patience is key. Some argue the all-at-once approach will make getting around easier down the road.
