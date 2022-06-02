Andrea Horwath's NDP to form official opposition

The Ontario New Democratic Party will again form the official opposition as it is projected to win the second-largest number of seats in Thursday’s election.

CTV News projects that Andrea Horwath’s NDP will be the official opposition in the 43rd provincial parliament. Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario, with his Progressive Conservative Party projected to win a second majority government.

Thursday’s election results were not surprising as some polls had predicted a similar outcome.

For the NDP and Horwath, the results are middling. Going into the election campaign, the NDP was in a strong position with dozens of incumbents and well-filled party coffers.

However, the NDP was not able to build momentum during the four-week campaign that saw Horwath testing positive for COVID-19 at one point, which prompted her to briefly move her politicking online. Polls predicted that the party was not in the running to form government but instead was in a fight for second place with the Liberals.

And even though it appeared that it won that battle on Thursday, the NDP will return to Queen’s Park with fewer seats than it had at dissolution.

In 2018, the New Democrats won 40 of the 124 seats in the provincial parliament, the largest since 1990 when Bob Rae’s NDP formed a majority government.

It is also unclear if Horwath, who was vying to become the premier of Ontario for the fourth time on Thursday, will be the leader of the opposition. She is projected to win her riding of Hamilton Centre, which she has represented since 2007.

Many political pundits had said that this year’s election was Horwath’s last shot at becoming premier, and any result other than that could spell the end of her time as Ontario NDP leader.

Two days before the election, Horwath did not commit to remaining as NDP leader after the June 2 vote.

The 59-year-old became the party’s first female leader when she was chosen in 2009. Despite lagging in third place in her first two elections as NDP leader, Horwath survived leadership reviews. She was credited with growing party support that culminated in 2018, when the NDP got more than 1.9 million votes.