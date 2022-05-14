An Ontario woman is urging the province to cover a drug that could save her life but costs over $500K

Nouma Hammash can be seen above holding her newborn niece. (Handout provided by Hammash) Nouma Hammash can be seen above holding her newborn niece. (Handout provided by Hammash)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Abortion rights supporters demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies Saturday expressed their outrage that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century and their fear about what that could mean for women's reproductive choices.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton