An 'extraordinary global event': Toronto to host Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup match at BMO Field in 2026

The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.

The tournament, hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States, will kick off on June 11 at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, FIFA announced in a media broadcast on Sunday afternoon.

Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at international men's soccer tourney, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto.

On June 12, the United States and Canada will host their opening games at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and Toronto’s BMO Field, where 7,750 temporary seats will be added to meet FIFA’s 45,000-seat requirement.

The June 12 game in Toronto will be Canada's Men's National Team's first, before heading to Vancouver's BC Place for their next two matches.

Both Toronto and Vancouver will host five group-stage games. The dates for these games are:

Toronto

Friday, June 12

Wednesday, June 17

Saturday, June 20

Tuesday, June 23

Friday, June 26

Vancouver

Saturday. June 13

Thursday, June 18

Sunday, June 21

Wednesday, June 24

Friday, June 26

Canada will also host three knock-out games for the round of 32 – two on July 2 in Vancouver and Toronto, and another in Vancouver on July 7.

The final match of the 2026 World Cup is set for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In a Feb. 4 news release, the City of Toronto expressed its “pride and exhilaration of hosting this extraordinary global event,” not to mention hosting the first-ever FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil.

With a “The World in a City" theme, Toronto said that it would showcase both its passion for soccer and multicultural identity.

“The city's diverse neighbourhoods, united by a profound love for soccer, eagerly anticipate welcoming fans from around the world,” the city said, adding that this experience would leave “lasting legacies” for Toronto “through growth in local participation in soccer through role models, better playing facilities and improved coaching and organizing capacities.”

Toronto has also committed to hosting a number of fan events during the tournament.

“As Mayor of Toronto, I am thrilled to see our city chosen as a host for six matches in the FIFA World Cup 26. With open arms, Toronto will welcome the world to experience the rich diversity and dynamism of our multicultural city,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a release.

In June 2022, Toronto learned that it was selected as a host city for FIFA World Cup 26, which is the tournament’s largest edition to date with three host countries, 16 host cities, and 48 teams.

The city has successfully hosted other FIFA events for more than 40 years, including most recently the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In Toronto, World Cup 26 games are expected to generate approximately $393 million in gross domestic product (GDP), create more than 3,600 jobs, and welcome more than 300,000 visitors from out of town.

Ontario is also expected to benefit from more than $456 million in GDP, while it is anticipated that Canada as a whole will see more than $1.2 billion in GDP from the Vancouver and Toronto games combined.

“As we embark on this exhilarating journey of hosting the FIFA World Cup 26, I am proud to stand alongside many valued stakeholders across the city in hosting this global event," said Sharon Bollenbach, Executive Director, World Cup Hosting 2026.

"Together, we are committed to delivering an unforgettable soccer experience for Torontonians, Ontarians, Canadians and the thousands of global soccer fans who will visit our amazing city.”

Along with welcoming a record number of teams and players, more than five million fans and guests are expected to experience the beautiful game in stadiums across North America.

Fans can start pre-registering for FIFA World Cup 26 ticket info online.