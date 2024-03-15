Alleged armed bank robber arrested following standoff with police in Burlington

Halton police have lifted a shelter-in-place order and arrested a suspect after an incident in Burlington Friday afternoon.

An alleged armed bank robber has been arrested following a standoff with police in Burlington Friday afternoon that resulted in a neighbourhood to shelter in place for several hours.

Halton police were initially called to a Royal Bank in the area of Mainway and Guelph Line at 3:30 p.m. for a robbery.

The suspects had fled the bank in a vehicle, but police said officers had located them a short distance away.

One suspect was immediately arrested, while the other remained in his vehicle and was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

As a result, police began negotiating with the suspect. As that was happening, nearby roads were closed, and residents were asked to stay indoors.

Just before 6 p.m., police said the situation had been resolved, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The shelter-in-place order was subsequently lifted, and roads reopened.

Police have not said what charges will be laid against the two suspects. They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.