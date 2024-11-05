TORONTO
Toronto

    All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby reopen after collision

    OPP cruiser (File photo) OPP cruiser (File photo)
    All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby have reopened after a collision prompted a brief closure Tuesday evening.

    It happened just east of Brock Street around 6:20 p.m., police said.

    There is no word on injuries. The cause of the collision is unknown.

