Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack

The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years as a judge emphasized the devastating impact of his actions.

Alek Minassian was also sentenced to 20 years for 15 counts of attempted murder, which are to be served concurrently.

Justice Anne Molloy, who presided over the case, said while a recent Supreme Court ruling prevents consecutive sentencing, the victim impact statements delivered in the case earlier Monday were still important.

"Every single one of these lives were precious," Molloy said, choking up, as she delivered her sentence.

"What you said counts, it matters, it matters to me and it will matter to other people who will have to make decisions in the future."

Eight women and two men died on April 23, 2018, when Minassian, bent on infamy, angered by women who wouldn't sleep with him and radicalized in the bowels of the internet, deliberately drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk. Another woman died more than three years later from injuries suffered that day.

Court heard dozens of emotional victim impact statements from those deeply affected by the attack.

Among them was a drawing, submitted by nine-year-old Diyon, who lost his mother, Renuka Amarasinghe, in the tragedy. The sketch, in coloured pencil on lined paper of the sun shining down on the boy and his mother, moved the court to tears.

"It's lovely," said Molloy, who wiped away a few tears in the busy courtroom filled with dozens of victims and their families.

Molloy found Minassian guilty last year of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. On Monday, he remained quiet throughout his sentencing hearing, sitting in an ill-fitting grey suit, balding, staring much of the time at the floor.

The hearing was the first opportunity victims and families had to face the killer in person after his judge-alone trial and verdict occurred over videoconference during the pandemic.

Haneen Najjar, whose father died in the attack, said she immigrated to Canada in 2017 with her brother, leaving her parents behind in Jordan. She worried something would happen to them while they were so far away.

"Little did I know that this fear will materialize here in Toronto, thousands of miles away from their home and in such a horrific and devastating way," she said.

Her father, Munir Najjar, died that day at 85 years old. He was in town with his wife to visit their children and grandchildren, she said. She said her 15-year-old son discovered his grandfather died after recognizing a lone shoe in the street near a covered body.

"Can anyone imagine the impact of such a disaster on a child?" she said through tears.

Robert Forsyth told the court about his aunt, Betty Forsyth, who he called a "walking library" of family information.

"Her presence and many untold stories are lost forever," he said, his voice catching, as he stared at Minassian.

Robert Anderson described a litany of debilitating injuries in his victim impact statement, which was read by the Crown attorney. He spent four weeks in the ICU, suffered a brain hemorrhage, a lacerated liver that needed surgery and a sliced spleen that needed to be removed.

"I carry on with my normal daily activities but no longer do my cycling due to dizziness," he wrote. "My short-term memory continues to suffer from the head injuries."

Jun Seok Park said her family has since disavowed her because the crash had cost her and her family all of their money.

She said she was in a coma in hospital for more than a month and lives with permanent brain damage, hearing loss and vision problems.

"I have to worry about having a seizure and stroke every day until I die due to this brain injury by this van attack," she wrote.

She cannot work due to her injuries and is only able to get out of bed in the afternoon and evening. Park said her family had to come from Korea to Canada to help her for 19 months.

"Now, finally they broke relationship with me and don't have contact with me anymore because they think I am the thing that ruined their life financially," Park wrote.

Ra So recalled walking with her friend, So He Chung, on the day of the attack. The pair decided to walk to the library instead of taking transit due to the unseasonably warm weather.

She and her friend were hit in the attack. She looked around and saw bodies and blood everywhere. When she looked down, she saw blood covering her own body.

"Basically all of my facial bones were broken into pieces except my forehead," she wrote. She saw her friend, who was unconscious, but not bleeding.

So thought Chung was fine. When she woke up, no one would tell her what happened to her friend. Days later, So was brought into a room with a social worker, her parents and friends to tell her that Chung had died.

"I remember crying and screaming out my denial after her death," she wrote.

Three women who witnessed the attack also spoke about their troubles since that day.

Janet Jiang cried as she spoke about giving CPR to a woman who was hit and watching as she died. Jiang said she has lived with self doubt ever since.

"I replay that day thousands of times, questioning if I could have done things differently and if she would still be here today," she said.

Betty Forsyth, Ji Hun Kim, So He Chung, Geraldine Brady, Chul Min Kang, Anne Marie D'Amico, Munir Najjar, Dorothy Sewell, Andrea Bradden, Beutis Renuka Amarasingha and Amaresh Tesfamariam died as a result of attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.