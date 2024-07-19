This is the growing list of disruptions in Toronto due to the global IT outage
A global technology outage impacting businesses around the world has led to major disruptions in the GTA and other parts of Ontario. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said the issue is affecting Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Here is a look at how GTA residents are impacted:
Transportation
Air travel
Porter Airlines has cancelled all flights until noon and Pearson International Airport says U.S. airlines, including America, United, and Delta, are reporting issues. Canadian airlines, including Westjet, Air Canada, Flair, and Sunwing are operating as usual, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed to CP24.
Transit
The TTC says service is not impacted by the outage and systems have not been affected. Metrolinx says while trains and buses are operating as scheduled today, customers may have difficulty accessing their PRESTO accounts online and through the mobile app. PRESTO cards can be topped up at GO stations, the provincial transit agency said.
Land border crossings
Police in Windsor reported long delays at both the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge due to the worldwide outage.
Hospitals
University Health Network and North York General Hospital both are reporting that systems have been impacted by the CrowdStrike outage. Clinical activity is continuing as scheduled but hospitals are warning of delays.
Universities and Colleges
Durham College says some of its systems have been impacted by the outage but noted that the school is open and classes are operating as scheduled today.
Canadian flights, hospitals, border disrupted during global technology outage
A global technology outage had grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada on Friday, as reported issues persisted hours after the issues with Microsoft services were said to be getting fixed.
LIVE UPDATES Here's the latest on Canadian impacts of the global IT outage
Here's the latest developments on the Canadian impacts of the global technology outage that is causing massive disruptions to companies and services around the world.
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
Has the global technology outage disrupted your morning? We want to hear from you
A global technology outage has disrupted flights, media outlets, and turned banks offline in a blow to services and companies around the world Friday. CTVNews.ca wants to hear how this has impacted you.
BREAKING Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, replacing O'Regan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
No guarantees for Canada if Trump is president again
The most striking thing about walking the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) is seeing just how much this is Donald Trump's party, CTV News' Vassy Kapelos says.
Canadian families will receive more in their next Canada Child Benefit payment. Here's why
Canadian families receiving Canada Child Benefit program payments can expect more cash in their cheques this Friday.
Search for fishing vessel with 7 people aboard missing off Newfoundland coast
The Canadian Coast Guard is leading a search for a fishing vessel last heard from on Thursday night off the northeastern coast of Newfoundland.
What is CrowdStrike, the company linked to the global outage?
The global computer outage affecting airports, banks and other businesses on Friday appears to stem at least partly from a software update issued by major US cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, experts told CNN.
Montreal
Flights at Montreal's Trudeau Airport affected by global IT outage
Some airlines at Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport are being affected by a global technology outage.
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
Ottawa
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Global IT outage affects flights at Ottawa Airport, passengers asked to check with their airlines
A global technology outage grounded flights Friday, including Porter Airlines at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW).
BREAKING Trudeau taps MacKinnon to be new labour minister, replacing O'Regan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Steven MacKinnon as Canada's new minister of labour and seniors, filling a fresh vacancy on his front bench, left by outgoing minister Seamus O'Regan.
Northern Ontario
Widespread technology outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world
A global technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks and hospital systems offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
Kitchener
Some delays possible as local hospitals impacted by global IT outage
Some services in Waterloo region are feeling the string of a global IT outage affecting Mircosoft programs.
-
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
-
Windsor
Worldwide outage impacts border crossings and local hospitals
Local hospitals and border crossings are experiencing delays due to a worldwide Microsoft outage
-
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Barrie
LIVE UPDATES Latest on global IT outage: Airlines, businesses hit by technology disruption
A major internet outage affecting Microsoft is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies across the world, with problems continuing hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing an issue affecting access to Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Winnipeg
-
Atlantic
Global tech outage impacting Maritime airports
A global IT outage is causing disruptions at Maritime airports Friday morning.
-
N.L.
Edmonton
-
Calgary
Global technology outage grounds Porter Airlines flights in Calgary
A small number of flights leaving Calgary have been impacted by a technology outage that's causing widespread concern around the world.
-
Regina
Saskatoon
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
