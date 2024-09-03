TORONTO
Toronto

Two Toronto police officers injured in North York

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share

Toronto police say two officers sustained injuries in northwest Toronto early Tuesday morning after they located a stolen vehicle in the area.

In a post on social media, police said the officers located the vehicle near Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Few details have been released, but police said one police vehicle was damaged and two officers were transported to hospital with minor injuries after the occupants of the vehicle fled.

A firearm was located at the scene and police said the suspects are outstanding. No descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle have been released.

The investigation is ongoing, police added. 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News