Two Toronto police officers injured in North York
Toronto police say two officers sustained injuries in northwest Toronto early Tuesday morning after they located a stolen vehicle in the area.
In a post on social media, police said the officers located the vehicle near Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street shortly after 2 a.m.
Few details have been released, but police said one police vehicle was damaged and two officers were transported to hospital with minor injuries after the occupants of the vehicle fled.
A firearm was located at the scene and police said the suspects are outstanding. No descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle have been released.
The investigation is ongoing, police added.
Montreal
-
-
-
Ottawa
-
-
-
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Kitchener
-
-
-
London
-
-
-
Windsor
-
-
-
Barrie
-
-
-
Winnipeg
-
-
-
Atlantic
-
-
-
N.L.
-
-
-
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
-
-
Calgary
-
-
-
Regina
-
-
-
Saskatoon
-
-
-
Vancouver
-
-
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
