Two Toronto police officers injured in North York

Toronto police say two officers sustained injuries in northwest Toronto early Tuesday morning after they located a stolen vehicle in the area.

In a post on social media, police said the officers located the vehicle near Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street shortly after 2 a.m.

Few details have been released, but police said one police vehicle was damaged and two officers were transported to hospital with minor injuries after the occupants of the vehicle fled.

A firearm was located at the scene and police said the suspects are outstanding. No descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle have been released.

The investigation is ongoing, police added.