'Young' male pronounced dead following northwest Toronto shooting

A “young” male is dead after being shot on Sunday evening in northwest Toronto.

The incident happened near Black Creek and Trethewey drives.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 7:46 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a male with injuries and performed life-saving measures.

Police said that the suspect(s) fled in a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Duty Insp. Dan Pravica said that more details about suspects should be available once investigators review surveillance video from the area.

So far, police not provided any suspect descriptions or details about what may have motivated this shooting.

Pravica said that police were called to a plaza around 7:45 p.m. where they located a “young” male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital via emergency run, but was pronounced dead a short time later, he said.

A male has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting near Black Creek and Trethewey drives on Sept. 2. (Jacon Estrin/CTV News Toronto) The victim’s identity is not been revealed pending notification of next of kin, said Pravica, noting that no further information will be released about this case until police communicate with the victim’s family.

This incident is the third fatal shooting in the city over the Labour Day long weekend.

“We are trying to do everything we can to prevent this. We are bringing our community partners on board through SafeTO and other avenues,” Pravica said.

“We’re hoping this is going to be a community effort to hopefully get this to stop. … It’s tragic no matter what the age, what the gender of the person is . It’s unfortunate it’s very sad that happening in our city.”

Toronto police are expected to provide an update on the investigation on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident or other the two other murders this weekend is asked to contact police 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.